Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)

3/14/2019 – Corbus Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. “

3/13/2019 – Corbus Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. “

3/12/2019 – Corbus Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “: We reiterate our Overweight rating and $38 PT on Corbus following earnings reported as of 12/31/2018. Corbus has four programs (two in Phase 3) in development, with topline data readouts for systemic sclerosis (SSc; last patient could be enrolled in May, with NDA submission in late-2020) and cystic fibrosis potentially available in 2020. Throughout 2019, we expect the company could report longer-term data and make further announcements regarding future commercialization plans.””

3/5/2019 – Corbus Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/28/2019 – Corbus Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/31/2019 – Corbus Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/24/2019 – Corbus Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $6.70 on Monday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $9.11. The stock has a market cap of $431.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.17.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 101.91% and a negative net margin of 1,154.52%. The company had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Barbara White acquired 4,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $30,007.86. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 184,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,508.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,668 shares of company stock worth $56,923. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 5,967.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,390,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,609 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,390,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases.

