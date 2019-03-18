Restore (RST) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Restore (LON:RST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a GBX 515 ($6.73) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 80.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RST. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Restore in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Restore in a research report on Monday.

RST stock opened at GBX 285 ($3.72) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $329.68 million and a PE ratio of 22.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.90. Restore has a 1 year low of GBX 213 ($2.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 576.40 ($7.53).

In other Restore news, insider Charles Skinner purchased 54,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 337 ($4.40) per share, with a total value of £183,665 ($239,990.85).

About Restore

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a support services company primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment stores and retrieves hard copy documents stored in cardboard boxes; manages archive boxes of document files, magnetic data, films, and other materials for blue-chip organizations; and offers reorganization of customer documents, document restoration, file-tracking, and electronic data back-up services, as well as offers cloud storage that allows access to indexed records.

