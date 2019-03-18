Retrophin (RTRX) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Retrophin from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Retrophin in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered Retrophin from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Nomura started coverage on Retrophin in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Retrophin from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RTRX opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.68. Retrophin has a twelve month low of $19.77 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $947.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.42. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 33.53% and a negative net margin of 62.51%. The company had revenue of $43.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Retrophin will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $35,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,164.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steve Aselage sold 12,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $270,786.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,960 shares in the company, valued at $5,819,204.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,418 shares of company stock worth $996,877 over the last quarter. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 315.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Retrophin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 318.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 10,491 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Retrophin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, and for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

