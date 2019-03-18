Revain (R) Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last Week

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Revain token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00003613 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, C-CEX, BitFlip and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Revain has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. Revain has a total market capitalization of $70.62 million and approximately $797,337.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00387823 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025089 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.11 or 0.01663256 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00229553 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004895 BTC.

About Revain

Revain’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official website is revain.org. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Mercatox, BTC-Alpha, Kuna, HitBTC, OKEx, BitFlip, YoBit, Kucoin, BitForex and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

