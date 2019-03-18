Reviewing Eca Marcellus Trust I (ECT) and Husky Energy (HUSKF)

Eca Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) and Husky Energy (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Eca Marcellus Trust I and Husky Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eca Marcellus Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A Husky Energy 1 6 1 0 2.00

Husky Energy has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 107.44%. Given Husky Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Husky Energy is more favorable than Eca Marcellus Trust I.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eca Marcellus Trust I and Husky Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eca Marcellus Trust I $6.88 million 4.61 $5.73 million N/A N/A Husky Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Eca Marcellus Trust I has higher revenue and earnings than Husky Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Eca Marcellus Trust I shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Eca Marcellus Trust I pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 25.0%. Husky Energy does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Eca Marcellus Trust I and Husky Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eca Marcellus Trust I 80.55% 9.57% 9.35% Husky Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Eca Marcellus Trust I beats Husky Energy on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eca Marcellus Trust I Company Profile

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 40 development wells. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells. ECA Marcellus Trust I was founded in 2010 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Husky Energy Company Profile

Husky Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas. This segment's operations are located primarily in Western Canada, offshore East Coast of Canada, and offshore China and Indonesia. The Downstream segment is involved in upgrading heavy crude oil feedstock into synthetic crude oil; refining crude oil; marketing refined petroleum products, including gasoline, diesel, ethanol blended fuels, asphalt, and ancillary products; and producing ethanol in Canada, as well as refining crude oil to produce and market diesel fuels, gasoline, jet fuel, and asphalt in the United States. Husky Energy Inc. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

