Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

REXR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th.

REXR opened at $35.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.81. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $27.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.70.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.81 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 10,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 168 properties with approximately 20.6 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

