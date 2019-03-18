Rhumbline Advisers Buys 18,050 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,744,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,545,000 after acquiring an additional 188,098 shares during the period. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 42.0% during the third quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 351,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,061,000 after acquiring an additional 104,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 12.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,653,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,934,000 after acquiring an additional 287,682 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 52.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 121,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 41,765 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $216,000. 72.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTLA opened at $16.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $754.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 2.92. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $32.95.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.59% and a negative net margin of 280.42%. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

In other news, EVP Andrew Schiermeier bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.72 per share, for a total transaction of $117,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at $51,090. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs.

