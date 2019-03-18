Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Intrexon Corp (XON)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,785 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Intrexon were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Intrexon by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 20,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Intrexon in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Intrexon by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 182,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 77,232 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Intrexon by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,204,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,847,000 after purchasing an additional 81,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intrexon by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,204,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,847,000 after purchasing an additional 81,918 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XON opened at $5.48 on Monday. Intrexon Corp has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $20.16.

XON has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intrexon in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrexon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Intrexon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In related news, insider Thomas D. Reed sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $190,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,467.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel D. Liffman sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $26,186.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,539.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,911 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Intrexon Company Profile

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

