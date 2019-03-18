Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Tower International Inc (TOWR)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Tower International Inc (NYSE:TOWR) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Tower International were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOWR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tower International by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tower International during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tower International by 47.9% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tower International during the fourth quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tower International during the third quarter valued at about $699,000. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tower International stock opened at $23.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.59. Tower International Inc has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $36.65. The company has a market capitalization of $474.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.09.

Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.40). Tower International had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $377.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tower International Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 7th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Tower International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.86%.

TOWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Tower International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered Tower International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Tower International in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tower International from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Tower International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Tower International Company Profile

Tower International, Inc manufactures and sells engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies primarily for original equipment manufacturers. It operates in two segments, North America and Europe. The company provides body structures and assemblies, including structural metal components, which comprise body pillars, roof rails, and side sills; and Class A surfaces and assemblies that consist of body sides, hoods, doors, fenders, and pickup truck boxes.

