Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in Quantenna Communications Inc (QTNA)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Quantenna Communications Inc (NASDAQ:QTNA) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,162 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.12% of Quantenna Communications worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QTNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Quantenna Communications by 31.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,230,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,146,000 after acquiring an additional 529,520 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Quantenna Communications during the third quarter valued at $6,532,000. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in Quantenna Communications by 38.3% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,018,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,798,000 after purchasing an additional 281,969 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in Quantenna Communications by 257.4% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 382,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 275,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Quantenna Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $2,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QTNA opened at $21.30 on Monday. Quantenna Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $21.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.96 million, a PE ratio of 266.25, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Quantenna Communications had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quantenna Communications Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

QTNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quantenna Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quantenna Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Quantenna Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Quantenna Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.78.

In other news, CEO Sam Heidari sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $38,495.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,835,820.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David William Carroll sold 20,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $294,261.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,879 shares in the company, valued at $884,078.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142,929 shares of company stock worth $2,232,679. Insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

About Quantenna Communications

Quantenna Communications, Inc designs, develops, and markets wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions portfolio comprises radio frequency chips and digital baseband chips, which support the IEEE Wi-Fi standards, including 802.11n, 802.11ac, and draft 802.11ax.

