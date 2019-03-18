Rikoon Group LLC Raises Stake in Walmart Inc (WMT)

Rikoon Group LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,452 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,000. IMS Capital Management boosted its position in Walmart by 7.7% during the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 16,565 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $39,376,000. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in Walmart by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,247 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 10,057 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $98.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $81.78 and a one year high of $106.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.34.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $137.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.36%.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 734,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $67,968,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,183,580 shares in the company, valued at $664,337,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 500,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total value of $46,191,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,347,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,918,071.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,093,648 shares of company stock valued at $986,261,308 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Walmart from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Walmart from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.29.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

