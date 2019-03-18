RMB Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NVG)

RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 97,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 134.7% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 43,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 698,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after buying an additional 60,788 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 245,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after buying an additional 16,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 332,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 15,071 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NVG stock opened at $14.72 on Monday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/rmb-capital-management-llc-acquires-new-holdings-in-nuveen-amt-free-municipal-credit-income-nvg.html.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

