RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 43,601 Shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (COLB)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 56.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,601 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,518,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,811,000 after buying an additional 381,970 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,522,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,650,000 after buying an additional 148,645 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,522,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,650,000 after buying an additional 148,645 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,137,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,655,000 after buying an additional 78,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,452,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,709,000 after buying an additional 416,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Clint Stein sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $25,176.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,358.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $35.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Columbia Banking System Inc has a 1-year low of $31.35 and a 1-year high of $45.22.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $144.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.88 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 29.54%. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 5th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COLB shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

