Rogers Communications (RCI.B) Price Target Raised to C$76.00 at Morgan Stanley

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

RCI.B has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Rogers Communications from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$71.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, January 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$74.14.

Rogers Communications stock opened at C$72.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.47. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of C$55.67 and a 12-month high of C$70.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.57%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

