Roth Capital Lowers Fluent (FLNT) to Neutral

Roth Capital cut shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Fluent from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Fluent from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.88.

Shares of FLNT stock opened at $5.47 on Thursday. Fluent has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $6.19. The company has a market cap of $411.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Fluent had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.93 million. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fluent will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluent in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Fluent in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluent in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluent in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluent in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven performance marketing and customer acquisition services primarily in the United States. It develops custom audiences and operates performance marketing campaigns on behalf of advertising partners. The company offers data acquisition solutions that include Connect, which enables marketers to acquire consumer data and marketing consent across its network of proprietary Websites; and ReConnect that enables marketers offer consumers the ability to opt into marketing programs outside of the confines of own Websites.

