Royal Bank of Canada Raises SilverCrest Metals (SIL) Price Target to C$6.00

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SIL has been the topic of several other reports. Eight Capital raised their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$4.45 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Cormark raised their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$5.20 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.50 target price on SilverCrest Metals and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SilverCrest Metals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.87.

Shares of SilverCrest Metals stock opened at C$4.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $386.78 million and a PE ratio of -56.91. SilverCrest Metals has a twelve month low of C$2.03 and a twelve month high of C$5.02.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

