Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB) Given a GBX 2,785 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a GBX 2,785 ($36.39) price target on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RDSB. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,250 ($42.47) to GBX 2,800 ($36.59) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Royal Dutch Shell to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,800 ($36.59) to GBX 2,650 ($34.63) in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,280 ($42.86) to GBX 3,150 ($41.16) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,922.31 ($38.19).

Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 2,413.50 ($31.54) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $89.95 billion and a PE ratio of 8.62. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,194 ($28.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,844.50 ($37.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.53%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company also liquefies gas; converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and transports oil and gas; and extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil.

