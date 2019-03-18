Royal Mail PLC (RMG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Royal Mail PLC (LON:RMG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 332.58 ($4.35).

RMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Royal Mail to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 347 ($4.53) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a report on Monday, February 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 282 ($3.68) price objective (down from GBX 354 ($4.63)) on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Monday, February 11th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 341 ($4.46) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 19th.

Shares of LON RMG opened at GBX 268.50 ($3.51) on Wednesday. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 244.70 ($3.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 632.60 ($8.27). The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69.

In other Royal Mail news, insider Rico Back bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.41) per share, with a total value of £391,500 ($511,564.09).

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

