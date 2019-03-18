Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Citigroup set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.10.

SBRA stock opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $23.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 26,162,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,885,000 after acquiring an additional 173,363 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,326,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728,085 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,176,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,307,000 after acquiring an additional 779,562 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,996,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,410,000 after acquiring an additional 383,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,808,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,288,000 after acquiring an additional 25,419 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 487 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 350 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 91 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 24 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan, (iv) one pre-development loan and (v) 17 other loans), 11 preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

