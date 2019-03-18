Salem Media Group (SALM) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Salem Media Group, Inc. is a radio broadcaster, Internet content provider and magazine and book publisher specializing in Christian and Conservative content. Its operating segment consists of Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. Broadcasting segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of radio stations in metropolitan markets. Digital Media segment focuses on Web-based platform designed. Publishing segment consists of Regnery Publishing, Xulon Press and Salem Publishing. Salem Media Group, Inc., formerly known as Salem Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Camarillo, California. “

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Salem Media Group in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Shares of SALM opened at $2.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.06 million, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Salem Media Group has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $6.25.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $67.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.50 million. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Salem Media Group will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Salem Media Group’s payout ratio is 288.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SALM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 14,723 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,701 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Salem Media Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Salem Media Group (SALM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.