Samlyn Capital LLC Sells 6,828 Shares of Allergan plc (AGN)

Samlyn Capital LLC lowered its stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,828 shares during the period. Allergan makes up approximately 1.1% of Samlyn Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $48,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Allergan by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Allergan by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Allergan in the fourth quarter worth about $2,673,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Allergan in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, HRS Investment Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Allergan in the fourth quarter worth about $1,002,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

AGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Leerink Swann set a $217.00 price objective on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Allergan from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.32.

In related news, Chairman Brent L. Saunders purchased 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.67 per share, with a total value of $252,859.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Allergan stock opened at $152.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Allergan plc has a fifty-two week low of $125.84 and a fifty-two week high of $197.00. The company has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.14. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This is an increase from Allergan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Allergan’s payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

Allergan declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

