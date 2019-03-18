San Leon Energy’s (SLE) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of San Leon Energy (LON:SLE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on the stock.

LON SLE opened at GBX 42.80 ($0.56) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.31, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $216.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78. San Leon Energy has a one year low of GBX 20.50 ($0.27) and a one year high of GBX 40.58 ($0.53).

Get San Leon Energy alerts:

About San Leon Energy

San Leon Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds interests in a portfolio of conventional and shale assets located in Albania, Ireland, Morocco, Nigeria, Poland, and Spain covering an area of 23,742 km2. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for San Leon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Leon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.