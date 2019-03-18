SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) by 58.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,248 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in SandRidge Energy were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SD. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in SandRidge Energy by 1,244.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,817 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SandRidge Energy by 51.4% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,186 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in SandRidge Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 413,904 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 7,910 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in SandRidge Energy by 19.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,291 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SandRidge Energy by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,961 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 12,046 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Randolph C. Read bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,739.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered SandRidge Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th.

Shares of SD stock opened at $8.05 on Monday. SandRidge Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $18.27. The company has a market capitalization of $287.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.50.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.31). SandRidge Energy had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $85.15 million during the quarter.

SandRidge Energy Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,096.8 net producing wells; approximately 643,000 net acres under lease; and two rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and two rigs drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 177.6 million barrels of oil equivalent.

