SANDVIK AB/ADR (SDVKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SANDVIK AB/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SANDVIK AB/ADR stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 338.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SANDVIK AB/ADR were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDVKY opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.37. SANDVIK AB/ADR has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $19.37.

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. SANDVIK AB/ADR had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 12.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that SANDVIK AB/ADR will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SANDVIK AB/ADR Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal-cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts and tooling systems; and mining and rock excavation equipment and tools, such as stationary and mobile crushers and screens, underground drill rigs and bolters, surface drill rigs, exploration drill rigs and tools, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools, rock drills, mining automation systems, bulk materials handling equipment, conveyor components, and parts and services, as well as breakers, demolition tools, and booms.

