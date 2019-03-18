Sasol Limited (SSL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSL. Bank of America lowered Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Macquarie lowered Sasol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th.

Shares of NYSE:SSL opened at $29.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Sasol has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $39.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.4263 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Sasol’s payout ratio is 38.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Sasol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sasol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Sasol by 221.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Sasol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

