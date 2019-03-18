Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Cuts Stake in Eaton Co. PLC (ETN)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc trimmed its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,623 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $13,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 8,639.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,674,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564,240 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,171,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,140,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,724 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Eaton by 9.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,820,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,563,000 after acquiring an additional 586,855 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter worth about $49,250,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter worth about $45,172,000. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Eaton from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.38.

In related news, insider Curtis J. Hutchins sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Curtis J. Hutchins sold 37,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $2,860,252.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,589.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,214 shares of company stock worth $5,709,455 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $81.05. The stock had a trading volume of 8,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,326. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $64.46 and a twelve month high of $89.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Saturday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

