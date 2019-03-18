Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Position Lowered by SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC

SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,684 shares during the quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kempner Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.6% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 11,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 19,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patrick Schorn purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $375,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peuch Olivier Le sold 15,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,386,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.17. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $34.99 and a 1 year high of $75.43. The firm has a market cap of $58.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.34.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down from $69.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

