SDL (SDL) Earns Add Rating from Peel Hunt

SDL (LON:SDL)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SDL. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of SDL from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective on shares of SDL in a report on Monday, January 21st.

SDL opened at GBX 548 ($7.16) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $496.91 million and a P/E ratio of 29.30. SDL has a 12 month low of GBX 368 ($4.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 600 ($7.84).

SDL Company Profile

SDL plc provides content management and language translation services. It operates through Language Services, Language Technologies, and Global Content Technologies segments. The company offers translation services; enterprise, desktop, and statistical machine translation technologies; and content and knowledge management technologies.

