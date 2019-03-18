Seadrill Partners (SDLP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.76

Seadrill Partners LLC (NYSE:SDLP) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 1700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Seadrill Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $64.00 million, a P/E ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Q Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seadrill Partners by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,237,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 237,722 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Seadrill Partners by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,597,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 994,398 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seadrill Partners by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 22,464 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seadrill Partners by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Seadrill Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $485,000. 19.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seadrill Partners Company Profile (NYSE:SDLP)

Seadrill Partners LLC owns, operates, and acquires offshore drilling units in the United States, Angola, Thailand, Canada, Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria, Indonesia, Ghana, and internationally. The company primarily serves various oil and gas companies. As of March 31, 2018, its fleet consisted of four semi-submersible drilling rigs, four drillships, and three tender rigs.

