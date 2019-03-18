Seagate Technology PLC (STX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 on April 3rd

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the data storage provider on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th.

Seagate Technology has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years. Seagate Technology has a payout ratio of 40.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Seagate Technology to earn $4.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.3%.

Shares of STX stock opened at $47.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.65.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 105.74% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $2,304,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 725,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.60 per share, for a total transaction of $32,335,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,700,000 shares of company stock valued at $166,497,500 and have sold 120,832 shares valued at $5,541,064. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on STX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

