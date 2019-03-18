Sensata Technologies (ST) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Sensata Technologies to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $51.00 price target on Sensata Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

NYSE:ST traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,280. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $40.78 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $847.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Martha N. Sullivan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $2,332,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Cote sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $8,073,600. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 30.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 261.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 16,774 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 9.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 10.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the third quarter worth $284,000. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

