Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX) Position Increased by Energy Income Partners LLC

Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,389,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 360,919 shares during the quarter. Shell Midstream Partners accounts for about 1.1% of Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Energy Income Partners LLC owned approximately 1.51% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $55,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHLX. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shawn J. Carsten bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $90,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE SHLX opened at $19.24 on Monday. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $25.08. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.32 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 411.89% and a net margin of 88.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Bank of America cut Shell Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shell Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.65.

Shell Midstream Partners Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its crude oil pipeline systems include a 350 miles of Zydeco pipeline system; a 130-miles of delta pipeline; a 174-mile offshore Gulf of Mexico corridor pipeline; and a 75-mile offshore pipeline.

