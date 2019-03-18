Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.65.

Shares of NYSE SHLX opened at $19.24 on Friday. Shell Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $25.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 411.89% and a net margin of 88.45%. The company had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn J. Carsten purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $90,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLX. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.04% of the company’s stock.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its crude oil pipeline systems include a 350 miles of Zydeco pipeline system; a 130-miles of delta pipeline; a 174-mile offshore Gulf of Mexico corridor pipeline; and a 75-mile offshore pipeline.

