Shop Apotheke Europe (SAE) Given a €51.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been given a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective by research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Commerzbank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Shop Apotheke Europe stock traded up €0.20 ($0.23) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €39.40 ($45.81). 11,812 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $475.75 million and a PE ratio of -17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of €34.40 ($40.00) and a one year high of €56.00 ($65.12).

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. The company provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. It operates under the shop-apotheke.com brand in Germany; shop-apotheke.at brand in Austria; shop-pharmacie.fr brand in France; and farmaline brand in Belgium, Italy, and Spain.

