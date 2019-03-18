Short Interest in Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY) Decreases By 22.6%

Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,828,319 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the February 15th total of 4,946,386 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,101,844 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

NASDAQ:BPY opened at $19.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.96. Brookfield Property Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.96 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a net margin of 45.36% and a return on equity of 5.98%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. This is a boost from Brookfield Property Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brookfield Property Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 823,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,206,000 after buying an additional 268,452 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,559,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,163,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,995,000 after buying an additional 841,203 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 1,039,013.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,470,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,501,000 after buying an additional 3,470,304 shares during the period. 61.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

