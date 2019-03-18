Short Interest in Coty Inc (COTY) Increases By 9.8%

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 66,129,024 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the February 15th total of 60,202,169 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,471,772 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 15.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Coty by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,208,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636,912 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Coty by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,872,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,894,234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Coty by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,881,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,045,935 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Coty by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,742,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Coty by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,578,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759,305 shares in the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coty stock opened at $10.89 on Monday. Coty has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. Coty’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Coty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.68.

About Coty

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care, and mass fragrances.

