Short Interest in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Grows By 36.8%

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,859,219 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the February 15th total of 2,821,986 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,138,086 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 3,077 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $162,157.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,393,143. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Stuart sold 42,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $2,349,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,788,832.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,584 shares of company stock valued at $5,763,329. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 65.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 730.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 77,843 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 93.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 289,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,607,000 after buying an additional 139,929 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NCLH. Wolfe Research set a $64.00 price target on Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $55.55 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $39.36 and a 12 month high of $58.09.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

