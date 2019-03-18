Short Interest in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (PBR) Declines By 12.4%

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,146,376 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the February 15th total of 27,576,234 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,249,840 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of PBR opened at $16.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.61. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $17.20.

Get PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,408 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 272,307 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, AXA boosted its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 166,040 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.48.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/short-interest-in-petroleo-brasil-adr-pbr-declines-by-12-4.html.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.