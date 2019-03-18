Short Interest in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) Expands By 40.4%

SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,690,639 shares, an increase of 40.4% from the February 15th total of 6,191,216 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,816,057 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

STI opened at $63.80 on Monday. SunTrust Banks has a 1 year low of $46.05 and a 1 year high of $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.55.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SunTrust Banks will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. SunTrust Banks’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. ValuEngine upgraded SunTrust Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Macquarie upgraded SunTrust Banks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.72 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on SunTrust Banks from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.20.

In other news, EVP Jorge Arrieta sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,662 shares in the company, valued at $573,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total value of $653,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,458,211.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 66,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 11,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

