Signatum Market Capitalization Tops $26,135.00 (SIGT)

Signatum (CURRENCY:SIGT) traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Signatum has a total market capitalization of $26,135.00 and $1.00 worth of Signatum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Signatum has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Signatum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00027265 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00062097 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00037241 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.19 or 0.03703274 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00010105 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00008866 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Signatum Profile

Signatum (CRYPTO:SIGT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SkunkHashv2Raptor hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2017. Signatum’s total supply is 107,972,766 coins. The Reddit community for Signatum is /r/Signatum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Signatum’s official Twitter account is @signatum_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Signatum is signatum.org.

Buying and Selling Signatum

Signatum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signatum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signatum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Signatum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

