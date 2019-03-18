Signature Bank’s (SBNY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co restated their buy rating on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SBNY. BidaskClub cut shares of Signature Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $102.56 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 21st. Hovde Group cut shares of Signature Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $135.00 price target on shares of Signature Bank and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Signature Bank has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.33.

SBNY opened at $134.46 on Thursday. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $98.54 and a twelve month high of $157.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The bank reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Signature Bank had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $340.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,253,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,320,000 after buying an additional 228,832 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,726,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,823,000 after buying an additional 94,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,726,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,823,000 after buying an additional 94,200 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.6% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,530,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,444,000 after buying an additional 39,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,463,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,244,000 after buying an additional 319,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

