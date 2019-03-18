Siltronic (WAF) PT Set at €65.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a research note released on Friday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WAF. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($123.26) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €100.89 ($117.31).

Get Siltronic alerts:

Siltronic stock opened at €79.90 ($92.91) on Friday. Siltronic has a 1-year low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a 1-year high of €153.20 ($178.14).

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.