Silver Bull Resources (SVBL) versus Nexa Resources (NEXA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) and Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.4% of Nexa Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Silver Bull Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Silver Bull Resources has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexa Resources has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Nexa Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Silver Bull Resources does not pay a dividend. Nexa Resources pays out 189.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Silver Bull Resources and Nexa Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silver Bull Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Nexa Resources 1 3 3 0 2.29

Nexa Resources has a consensus price target of $19.20, suggesting a potential upside of 68.72%. Given Nexa Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nexa Resources is more favorable than Silver Bull Resources.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Silver Bull Resources and Nexa Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silver Bull Resources N/A N/A -$3.51 million N/A N/A Nexa Resources $2.49 billion 0.61 $74.86 million $0.28 40.64

Nexa Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Silver Bull Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Silver Bull Resources and Nexa Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silver Bull Resources N/A -45.46% -37.56% Nexa Resources 3.01% 1.31% 0.65%

Summary

Nexa Resources beats Silver Bull Resources on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Silver Bull Resources Company Profile

Silver Bull Resources, Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the Sierra Mojada property that includes 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Metalline Mining Company and changed its name to Silver Bull Resources, Inc. in April 2011. Silver Bull Resources, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business in Latin America. It also produces copper, lead, silver and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. In addition, it refines byproducts, such as sulfuric acid, silver concentrate, copper cement, and copper sulfate. Nexa Resources S.A. also exports its products. The company was formerly known as VM Holding S.A. and changed its name to Nexa Resources S.A. in September 2017. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Nexa Resources S.A. is a subsidiary of Votorantim S.A.

