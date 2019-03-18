Simmons First National (SFNC) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Simmons First National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Simmons First National from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of SFNC opened at $25.89 on Friday. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $33.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $172.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.84 million. On average, research analysts predict that Simmons First National will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

In other Simmons First National news, CEO George Makris, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $248,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 220,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,035.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,291,000 after purchasing an additional 78,634 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth about $19,679,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 14,867 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 81,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 19,936 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. 22.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

