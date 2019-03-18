SingularDTV (SNGLS) Hits One Day Volume of $420,147.00

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 18th. One SingularDTV token can now be purchased for about $0.0161 or 0.00000399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Liqui, Braziliex and Binance. During the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. SingularDTV has a market cap of $9.66 million and approximately $420,147.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007843 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00388528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025119 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.22 or 0.01666482 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00229887 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004886 BTC.

About SingularDTV

SingularDTV’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, ChaoEX, Livecoin, Binance, Liqui, Ethfinex, OKEx, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

