Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) Position Lifted by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,245,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 395,724 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $69,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 146,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 736,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,083,000 after purchasing an additional 64,396 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 87,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 25,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

In other news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.46 per share, for a total transaction of $741,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,937.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brett Petit sold 27,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,748,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,495. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SIX. ValuEngine cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $51.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.16. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $49.14 and a fifty-two week high of $73.38.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.50 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 43.77% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 18th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. Six Flags Entertainment’s payout ratio is 101.55%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/six-flags-entertainment-corp-six-position-lifted-by-d-e-shaw-co-inc.html.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags brand name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 20 parks, including 17 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.