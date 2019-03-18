Societe Generale Lowers Schindler Holding AG Participation (SHLAF) to Hold

Societe Generale lowered shares of Schindler Holding AG Participation (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SHLAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Schindler Holding AG Participation from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Schindler Holding AG Participation in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Schindler Holding AG Participation from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Schindler Holding AG Participation from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of SHLAF stock opened at $229.85 on Thursday. Schindler Holding AG Participation has a 1 year low of $189.50 and a 1 year high of $245.10.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also provides transit management services through its destination control system. The company offers its products and services to healthcare facilities, hotels, institutional buildings, shopping malls and retail facilities, commercial and office buildings, residential buildings, public transport locations, and marines, as well as stadiums, arenas, and convention centers.

