Solid Biosciences Inc (SLDB) Shares Bought by Partner Investment Management L.P.

Partner Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) by 85.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Partner Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Solid Biosciences were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Solid Biosciences by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Solid Biosciences by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Solid Biosciences by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 778,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,718,000 after acquiring an additional 182,315 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Solid Biosciences by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 675,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,855,000 after acquiring an additional 304,286 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 133,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.97. Solid Biosciences Inc has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $54.84.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Svb Leerink cut shares of Solid Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Leerink Swann cut shares of Solid Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

In other Solid Biosciences news, COO Pedro Alvaro Amorrortu sold 9,000 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $270,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Bennett Arnold sold 5,000 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $150,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $581,030 over the last ninety days.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles. The company's product candidates also comprise SB-001, a monoclonal antibody to reduce fibrosis and inflammation.

