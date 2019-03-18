Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Trigon Metals (TM) Share Price

News headlines about Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Trigon Metals earned a news impact score of 1.38 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

CVE TM remained flat at $C$0.08 on Monday. 235,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,354. Trigon Metals has a 12 month low of C$0.05 and a 12 month high of C$0.32. The company has a market cap of $2.45 million and a PE ratio of -0.82.

Trigon Metals Company Profile

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African country of Namibia. It explores for copper, silver, and lead deposits. The company has an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which covers five mining licenses located in Northern Namibia.

