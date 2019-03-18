SongCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $24.00 (SONG)

SongCoin (CURRENCY:SONG) traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 18th. During the last seven days, SongCoin has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. One SongCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. SongCoin has a total market cap of $6,572.00 and approximately $24.00 worth of SongCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.36 or 0.01497533 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00019754 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00001431 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00049277 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00001783 BTC.

SongCoin Coin Profile

SONG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 20th, 2014. SongCoin’s total supply is 32,565,300 coins. SongCoin’s official Twitter account is @dynomania and its Facebook page is accessible here. SongCoin’s official website is www.songcoin.org.

SongCoin Coin Trading

SongCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SongCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SongCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SongCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

